David Warner's Eleventh-hour Strike Swap With Sarfaraz Khan Costs Him His Wicket; Watch

Punjab Kings were off to a flying start in match no. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. The match started with Mayank Agarwal winning the toss for Punjab and opting to field first. While Sarfaraz Khan and David Warner walked out to open the innings for DC, after seeing Mayank hand over the ball to Liam Livingstone in the first over, Warner decided to replace Sarfaraz and take the strike himself.

Warner took the strike hoping to give a few big blows to Livingstone’s wrist spin, but he faced an anti-climax as the bowler ended up dismissing him in the very first ball of the match. Livingstone floated the ball outside off, which bounced as well after pitching. Looking to go for a drive, Warner ended up getting a thick outside edge, as Rahul Chahar took the catch at point and completed the dismissal. Watch Livingstone's dismissal of Warner here:

#Warner changed ends seeing Livingstone but got out for golden duck 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e9uz3jeNiN — Vaishnavi Sawant (@VaishnaviS45) May 16, 2022

Scenes before the first ball 🙁



Sarfaraz was taking the strike first but #Warner saw #Livingstone is going to ball so hi took the strike and got out on 1st ball 🥴#DDvsPBKS #PBKSvsDC #IPL2022

📸: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/J5vv5PHg5Q — Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) May 16, 2022

A look at David Warner's stats

Warner went into the game on the back of two unbeaten half-centuries in the last three games for DC. He is currently the highest run-scorer for the team, with a total of 427 runs in 11 games, at a strike rate of 151.95 and an impressive average of 53.58. At the same time, Warner’s best knock so far is 92* and he has hit a total of five half-centuries so far.

Nevertheless, Delhi were quick to recover from Warner’s golden duck as Mitchell Marsh and Sarfaraz Khan took the charge. Sarfaraz hit 32 runs in 16 balls during his stay at the crease before getting dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. DC were reduced to 51/2 after the batter’s dismissal, while Marsh and Lalit Yadav took the score to 98/2 in 10.5 overs before Lalit’s dismissal.

DC further lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell in quick succession and found themselves at 159/7 at the end of 20 overs. While Mitchell Marsh scored 63 runs to take DC to a respectable total, the bowlers led by Shardul Thakur’s 4/36 helped DC to win the match. Kuldeep Yadav also returned with the figures of 2/14, alongside Axar Patel’s effort of 2/14 in four overs. DC won the match by 17 runs and reached to fourth in the points table with 14 points.

