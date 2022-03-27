DC Vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Following the CSK vs KKR match on Saturday, five-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the tournament. The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 27.

While MI will be starting their campaign in the bid to win their 6th IPL trophy, DC are aiming to get their hands on the IPL trophy for the very first time. Delhi Capitals got close to their maiden title last year but lost to KKR in the all-important Qualifier.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs last season. We take a look at the DC vs MI Dream 11 prediction, DC vs MI playing XI and other details.

DC vs MI Dream 11 prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Prithvi Shaw, Tim David

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Shardul Thakur, Tymal Mills, Chetan Sakariya, Jaidev Unadkat

IPL 2022: DC vs MI pitch report

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium is generally a sporting wicket that will assist both bowlers and batters. With the stadium close to the sea, the dew factor will also come into play as the match progresses. Besides dew, the shorter boundaries and a quick outfield is something that the batters will look to take advantage of right from the word go.

IPL 2022: DC vs MI fantasy tips

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper is a handy batter and would want to take advantage of the shorter boundaries at the CCI. The left-hander will look to make an impact in the tournament right from Match 1. Overall he has scored a total of 2498 runs in his 84 IPL matches so far.

Prithvi Shaw: The Mumbai cricketer will be having home advantage, having played school cricket on the Brabourne pitch. With the T20 World Cup coming up, the opener will be looking to make the tournament his own by piling up the runs. He has so far scored 1305 runs in 55 IPL matches.

Rohit Sharma: 'The Hitman' has led the MI team to glory five times and would be looking to add yet another trophy. The skipper will want to be among the runs right from Match 1 and it will be interesting to see how he plays on the Brabourne surface. Coming to his IPL career, the MI skipper has scored a total of 5611 runs in 213 IPL matches so far.

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer has been an integral part of the team and given his team's thin bowling attack, he will have to shoulder the responsibility of picking up wickets. Looking at the overall record, Bumrah has picked up 130 wickets in 106 IPL matches and would look to be among the wickets right from the opening match against Delhi Capitals.

DC vs MI predicted playing XI

DC probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya

MI probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah