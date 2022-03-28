DC Vs MI, IPL 2022: Why Was Skipper Rohit Sharma Fined Rs. 12 Lakh Against Delhi Capitals?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were penalised on Sunday for a slow over-rate violation in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). Under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, MI captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs. 12 lakhs for the violation. This was the first slow over-rate-related offence in this year's IPL, the league stage of which is being played in Maharashtra. The match between Mumbai and Delhi was the season's second game.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement read.

IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai team was handed a humiliating defeat in their first game against Delhi, as the side failed to defend a reasonably high total of 177 runs. Despite putting Delhi in trouble early in the second innings, Mumbai's bowlers leaked too many runs towards the end, allowing the former to turn the game in their favour. At one stage in the game, Delhi were six wickets down, but Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel forged a crucial partnership and helped their team chase down the target in 18.2 overs.

The Delhi Capitals had won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium earlier in the game. Mumbai got off to a fantastic start thanks to some solid batting from openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who scored 41 and 81 runs, respectively. Tilak Varma, who was making his debut, also contributed with the bat, scoring 22 off 15 balls before being removed by Khaleel Ahmed. Ishan remained unbeaten, as he and Daniel Sams brought Mumbai's innings to a close at 177/5. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for Delhi, while Khaleel picked two.

Delhi, on the other hand, got off to a good start before losing three back-to-back wickets in the first powerplay. Tim Seifert, who had looked good in the first two overs, was bowled for 21 runs off 14 balls by Murugan Ashwin. For 0 and 1 runs respectively, Mandeep Singh and Rishabh Pant followed Seifert to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a well-made 38 off 24 balls by Basil Thampi. Delhi were 104/6 when Axar joined Lalit in the middle. The duo forged an unbeaten partnership of 75 runs to help their side register a win and secure two points in the table.

Image: iplT20.com

