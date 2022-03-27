DC Vs MI, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss Against Mumbai, Elect To Bowl First

Quick links:
Image: iplt20/bcci
Delhi Capitals have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and have elected to bowl first at Brabourne Stadium.
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting address a press conference ahead of their side's first match of IPL 2022. Delhi are slated to play against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, starting 3:30 pm IST.
🎥 | In conversation with @RickyPonting and @RishabhPant17, and they are ready for our first #IPL2022 match 🤩— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2022
Bring on #DCvMI 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL | #TATAIPL | #DelhiCapitals | @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/kvpiNTtFjZ
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shared his emotions on returning home after a gap of two years. Mumbai Indians will play their season opener against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐨, अपने ही style mein, speaks about playing in familiar conditions & his excitement to play in front of our Paltan 🏟️💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2022
Catch the full video 👉 https://t.co/HyRLf5K3Lt#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI Live pic.twitter.com/5NJpXE75gF
The Indian women's national team lost their crucial knockout game against South Africa on Sunday to see their World Cup journey end on a sad note. IPL teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians turned to their official Twitter handles to react to the news. Here's how they reacted.
You've won our hearts 💙— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2022
Chin up girls, you fought well 👏🏼#INDvSA #TeamIndia #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/YpcInTDGSx
Hard luck, girls. 💔— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2022
A thriller of a #CWC22 game goes against 🇮🇳's way. 😔#OneFamily #INDvSA
Mumbai Indians have shared a heartwarming tribute for their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their first game of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals.
A special, heartwarming tribute to JB93 from those who have seen him go from Jasprit Bumrah to Jasprit 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗠 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗠 Bumrah💥💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 MI TV pic.twitter.com/WshOzAhocr— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2022
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has sent his good wishes to Delhi Capitals ahead of their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Chopra's message was shared on Delhi's official Twitter handle an hour ago.
A 𝙨𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙝𝙧𝙖 message from @Neeraj_chopra1 to the DC Family 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #DCvMI#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/jzaOdfi8DS— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2022
DC probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.
MI probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.
For India-based cricket fans, DC vs MI will be available live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
However, viewers would need to have the respective subscription plan on the application in order to stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.
As Australian David Warner is yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad, Prithvi Shaw and flamboyant skipper Rishabh Pant could open the batting for the side.
The onus will be on their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead boom-boom Bumrah, and the role of all the four would be pivotal against Delhi on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.