DC Vs MI, IPL 2022 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals Win Toss Against Mumbai, Elect To Bowl First

Mumbai Indians' five IPL trophies to Delhi Capitals' none will matter only little when the duo, equipped with several match-winners, lock horns in a thriller in second match of the tournament on Sunday.

Vishal Tiwari
IPL 2022

Image: iplt20/bcci

15:01 IST, March 27th 2022
Delhi Capitals win the toss

Delhi Capitals have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and have elected to bowl first at Brabourne Stadium.

14:37 IST, March 27th 2022
Missing overseas players not a worry for us: Ponting

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting address a press conference ahead of their side's first match of IPL 2022. Delhi are slated to play against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, starting 3:30 pm IST. 

 

14:22 IST, March 27th 2022
Rohit expresses his feelings on returning home

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shared his emotions on returning home after a gap of two years. Mumbai Indians will play their season opener against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. 

 

14:22 IST, March 27th 2022
DC, MI react to Girls' ouster from ICC Women's World Cup

The Indian women's national team lost their crucial knockout game against South Africa on Sunday to see their World Cup journey end on a sad note. IPL teams Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians turned to their official Twitter handles to react to the news. Here's how they reacted.  

 

14:03 IST, March 27th 2022
Mumbai Indians' heartwarming tribute to Bumrah

Mumbai Indians have shared a heartwarming tribute for their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their first game of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals. 

 

14:03 IST, March 27th 2022
Neeraj Chopra sends good wishes to Delhi Capitals

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has sent his good wishes to Delhi Capitals ahead of their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Chopra's message was shared on Delhi's official Twitter handle an hour ago. 

 

13:45 IST, March 27th 2022
DC vs MI: Predicted XIs

DC probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (c, wk),  Rovman Powell,  Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya. 

MI probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah. 

13:30 IST, March 27th 2022
DC vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2022 match online?

For India-based cricket fans, DC vs MI will be available live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

However, viewers would need to have the respective subscription plan on the application in order to stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

13:30 IST, March 27th 2022
What's in store for Delhi?

As Australian David Warner is yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad, Prithvi Shaw and flamboyant skipper Rishabh Pant could open the batting for the side. 

13:30 IST, March 27th 2022
Rohit, Bumrah, Ishan, Pollard key to tackling heavyweights Delhi

The onus will be on their core in skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and pace spearhead boom-boom Bumrah, and the role of all the four would be pivotal against Delhi on Sunday.

13:30 IST, March 27th 2022
How MI squad looks like?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

13:30 IST, March 27th 2022
How DC squad looks like?

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Tags: IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians
