DC Vs MI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Delhi Vs Mumbai IPL 2022 Match Online?

The Match 2 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals with the match promising to be a mouth-watering clash. The match will take place in Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. Here's all the details regarding where to live stream DC vs MI.

IPL 2022: DC vs MI live streaming

For cricket fans in India can DC vs MI live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, to stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers would need to have the respective subscription plan on the application.

IPL 2022: DC vs MI preview

Besides a couple of retentions, both teams have some new faces in the squad. Ishan Kishan will be coming into the match as the most expensive buy of IPL 2022 mega auction. He will look to score runs right from Match 1, with the skipper being his opening partner. With no Hardik or Krunal Pandya in the middle order, Pollard will be the key player in the middle order while the MI bowling department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals looks solid on paper following the acquisitions of players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Shardul Thakur to name a few. A couple of overseas stars are out on international duty and once they come back, DC will have their full-strength squad.

Speaking about head-to-head meetings both teams have faced each other on 30 occasions, with Mumbai Indians winning 16 times, while Delhi Capitals have won 12 matches. The last time Mumbai won their opening game of any IPL season was in 2012. Axar Patel is also close to a huge landmark in his IPL career as he needs five wickets to reach100 wickets in the IPL.

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal