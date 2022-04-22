DC Vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Tips

The 34th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns against inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. The game will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the match set to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

After having played six games each, RR are currently in third place with eight points, two points clear of sixth-placed DC. With both sides still very much in the hunt for qualifying for the playoffs, with more than half the league games still remaining in the season, this contest promises to be an exciting one. Ahead of the clash between the two sides, here is a look at our DC vs RR Dream11 prediction.

DC vs RR: Pitch report

While Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is known for its batter-friendly pitches, the surface also offers a great amount of assistance to the fast bowlers due to the right amount of bounce in it. As for the captain winning the toss, they are likely to have a bowl first at this venue.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/FrQXjlSYRI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022

DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (VC), Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (C), Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2022: DC vs RR Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal