DC Vs RR, IPL 2022 Highlights: Buttler's Heroic Ton Helps RR Win By 15 Runs To Go On Top

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022: RR win by 15 runs to register their fifth win of the season and go on top of the talbe as a result. As a result of Jos Buttler's third ton of the tournament, the Sanju Samson-led side scored the highest total of the tournament so far with 222 runs. Here are all the highlights of match 34 of the tournament.

IPL 2022: DC vs RR live updates

23:51 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals win by 15 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs in a nail-biting thriller after Jos Buttler smacked a fantastic hundred, his third of the IPL 2022 campaign. Below are the top performers of the match:

1) Jos Buttler: 116 runs off just 65 deliveries

2) Devdutt Padikkal: 54 runs off 35 balls

3) Prasidh Krishna: 3/22 in 4 overs

23:25 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Delhi Capitals require 36 off last over to win

WIth Prasidh Krishna bowling an outstanding maiden wicket over in the 19th, the Delhi Capitals now require 36 runs to win off the last over.

23:08 IST, April 22nd 2022
IPL live score: Shardul Thakur run out

After a mix up between the batters, Shardul Thakur was run out following a fantastic throw from Riyan Parag to the keeper's end. At the end of 16 overs, DC have scored 162 runs for the loss of six wickets.

22:51 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Axar Patel

IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Axar Patel for just one run.

22:38 IST, April 22nd 2022
IPL live score: Prithvi Shaw dismissed

Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by R Ashwin in the last ball of the 10th over. After 11 overs, DC have scored 121 runs for the loss of three wickets.

22:13 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Sarfaraz Khan dismissed by R Ashwin

The troubles for the Delhi Capitals continue to mount as Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for just one run by R Ashwin. At the end of 7 overs, DC have scored 60 runs for the loss of two wickets.

22:03 IST, April 22nd 2022
IPL live score: David Warner dismissed by Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna got the first breakthrough by dismissing David Warner for 28 runs in the fifth over. At the end of five overs, DC have scored 48 runs for the loss of a wicket. 

21:56 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Delhi Capitals have decent start

The Delhi Capitals have a decent start against the Rajasthan Royals as they have scored 35 runs for the loss of no wickets after four overs.

21:42 IST, April 22nd 2022
IPL live score: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner begin chase

Delhi Capitals openers Prthvi Shaw and David Warner begin chasing down the target of 223 runs in 20 overs. At the end of the first over, DC's score is 8/0.

21:26 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Rajasthan Royals smack 222 runs in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals bring up IPL 2022 season's highest score after smacking 222 runs for the loss of just two wickets. Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler was once again on fire today after smacking 116 runs off just 65 deliveries before being dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 19th over. 

21:19 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Jos Buttler dismissed by Mustafizur

RR lost only their second wicket of the inning as Jos Buttler was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman after smacking 116 runs off just 65 deliveries. After 19 overs, the Rajasthan Royals have scored 202 runs for the loss of two wickets.

21:14 IST, April 22nd 2022
DC vs RR live score: Rajasthan Royals cruising to a huge total

With an in-form Jos Buttler having smacked his third hundred of IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals are cruising to another huge total. The Sanju Samson-led side have scored 200 runs for the loss of just one wicket after 18.4 overs.

21:02 IST, April 22nd 2022
Rajasthan Royals 167/1 in 17 overs vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals reached to the total of 167/1 in 17 overs against Delhi Capitals.

20:56 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler hits third century of IPL 2022

Jos Buttler reached to his third century of IPL 2022 by taking an in thedouble fifth ball of the 16th over. He took just 57 balls to do so.

20:50 IST, April 22nd 2022
Khaleel Ahmed grabs the first wicket of the match for DC; Removes Padikkal

Khaleed Ahmed scripted a small anti-climax for Rajasthan Royals by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal on the individual score of 54 runs in the first ball of the 16th over. Meanwhile, Padikkal's dismissal was the first wicket by DC in the match.

20:45 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler continues to strike big; Hits Kuldeep for two consecutive sixes

Jos Buttler hit Kuldeep Yadav for two huge consecutive sixes to start off the 15th over, which took him further closer to his third century in the IPL 2022. He hit another four in the fifth ball of the over and reached the individual score of 99 runs, while the over ended with a dot ball.

20:40 IST, April 22nd 2022
Devdutt Padikkal follows Jos Buttler and hits his half-century

Devdutt Padikkal took 31 balls to reach his fifty by hitting a four in the fourth ball of the 14th over. RR stand at 137/0 with six overs to go in the innings.

20:38 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler hits Lalit Yadav for 17 runs

RR added 18 runs in total from the 13th over, bowled by Lalit Yadav after Buttler hit two sixes and a four from it.

20:34 IST, April 22nd 2022
IPL 2022: RR 110/0 in 12 overs vs DC

Mustafizur Rahman gave away six runs from the 12th over, which included a four by Jos Buttler.

20:29 IST, April 22nd 2022
Rajasthan Royals openers stitch 100-run stand

After Buttler started off the second half of the first innings by reaching to his fifty, Padikkal also hit a four and a glorious six from the 11th over. RR added 17 runs in total from the over. The last ball six took the opening partnership across 100 runs, while Padikkal is now just three runs shy of his half-century.

20:24 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler hits his 50 after Rajasthan Royals score 87/0 in 10 overs against Delhi Capitals

What looked like a economical over by Shardul Thakur, turned out to be another good over for RR as Buttler hit the fifth delivery of the 10th over for a mamoth six. RR added 9 runs to their total from the over and took their score to 87/0. Buttler reached to his half-century in the first ball of the 11th over by hitting Lalit Yadav for a four. He took 36 balls to amass the fifty.

20:16 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler hits big against Kuldeep Yadav

Jos Buttler skipped down the track to hit Kuldeep Yadav for a six, followed by a four in similar fashion in the 9th over. RR added 15 runs in total from the over, while Buttler stands just nine runs away from his half-century.

20:11 IST, April 22nd 2022
Axar Patel leaks 14 runs in the 8th over

While Axar Patel started off the eighth over by bowling two dot balls, he gave away 12 runs from the rest of the over, which included a six and four off Devdutt Padikkal's bat.

20:07 IST, April 22nd 2022
Kuldeep Yadav begins his spell; RR openers cross 50-run stand

Rishabh Pant brought in Kuldeep Yadav to begin his first spell of the evening, as Kuldeep gave away seven runs from the seventh over. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal crossed the 5-run partnership in the fifth ball.

20:02 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler gets into the groove in the final over of the powerplay

While Lalit Yadav continued his economical bowling by giving away just three runs from the fifth over, Jos Buttler finally found his groove and hit a mammoth six over the deep mid-wicket to start the final over of the powerplay. David Warner put up a brilliant fielding effort to save two runs for DC in the next ball, while Buttler smashed another six in the fourth delivery. Rajasthan scored 44 runs in total from the powerplay without losing any wickets.

19:53 IST, April 22nd 2022
Devdutt Padikkal hits Mustafizur for three consecutive boundaries

Rishabh Pant used his fourth bowler Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the fourth over of the innings. Devdutt Padikkal scored a total of 14 runs from the over, which included three consecutive fours. RR currently stand at 26/0 in four overs.

19:47 IST, April 22nd 2022
Rishabh Pant yet again calls Lalit Yadav to bowl inside powerplay

Rishabh Pant decided to bring in spinning all-rounder Lalit Yadav to bowl the third over, who gave away just three runs from it.

19:44 IST, April 22nd 2022
RR 9/0 in 2 overs after DC lose a DRS review

DC lost a DRS review in the second delivery of the second over, as the third-umpire review confirmed that Shardul Thakur's ball landed outside the leg stump line. RR added only one run to their score from the over.

19:35 IST, April 22nd 2022
Khaleel Ahmed bowls a clinical first over, full of outswingers

Khaleel Ahmed started off by bowling three beautiful deliveries which went away from Buttler, but the batter managed to score the first runs through an edge that went for a boundary behind the wicketkeeper. The final delivery of the over also went for a boundary.

19:31 IST, April 22nd 2022
Jos Buttler takes the strike against Khaleel Ahmed

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals, as Buttler took the strike against DC's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Interestingly, Padikkal hit a 52-ball 101 on this day last year for RCB against RR.

