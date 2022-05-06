DC's Rovman Powell Makes Big Claim, Says He'll Beat Liam Livingstone's 117-metre Six Feat

Delhi Capitals' Rovman Powell on Thursday said he can break the record for the longest six hit in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Powell said he can break the 117-metre mark set by Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings. Powell, while speaking to Delhi's assistant coach Shane Watson, revealed that his aim is to hit a 130-metre long six in the IPL and added, "Let's see how it goes".

Warner and Powell forged a crucial partnership in Thursday night's game to help their team reach a mammoth total. The duo batted together for 11 overs and put on 122 runs on the board. After the game, Watson interviewed both Warner and Powell, where the West Indian claimed he can break the record of Livingstone and will try and cross the 130-meter mark.

"I think I can break the 117-metre mark. I told Mandeep (Singh) yesterday that I am going to hit the ball close to the 130-metre mark. Let's see how it goes," Powell said.

Rovman Powell is looking in great touch with the bat this season as he has already scored 202 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.86 and with a strike rate of 171.18. Powell has become a key member of the side in a short period of time as someone who can hit the ball pretty hard and can also bowl when required.

IPL 2022: DC vs SRH

As far as the match was concerned, David Warner's outstanding batting performance helped Delhi defeat Hyderabad by 21 runs. Delhi batted first and scored a massive total of 207/3 in 20 overs. Warner hammered an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, while Rishabh Pant struck 26 off 16 balls in a cameo appearance. Rovman Powell hit 67 off 35 deliveries to help Delhi cross 200 runs. For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, and Shreyas Gopal took one wicket each.

Hyderabad's top order suffered a batting collapse in the second innings, with Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson removed for 7 and 4 runs, respectively. Rahul Tripathi contributed 22 off 18 balls before he was dismissed. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran scored 42 and 65 runs respectively but were dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur before SRH could cross the finish line. In 20 overs, Hyderabad was reduced to 186/8. Delhi's Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, while Shardul took two. Warner was named player of the match for his impressive knock.