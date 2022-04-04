Deepak Hooda On Gautam Gambhir's Mentorship At LSG Camp: 'There's A Lot Of Clarity'

Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Deepak Hooda spoke about receiving mentorship from Gautam Gambhir, his much-publicized tiff with Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya with whom he has reunited now with LSG and his international debut.

Speaking about carrying the confidence after having played for the national side, he said "100%, sir. I am carrying that confidence but at the same time, the team management also backs me a lot. Gauti bhai talks with a similar hunger that I have for the game and I like that attitude. The way he was as a player and the way he talks with the players now, is very motivating for me."

Gambhir is 'very straightforward': Deepak Hooda on LSG mentor

He went on to speak about how easy it was to gel with the LSG camp and said that Gambhir is 'very straightforward' and what made things very clear. "It might be a challenge for other players but I didn't feel any such thing. Andy sir was there at Punjab as well and then as I said, Gauti bhai is very straightforward and keeps the talk very clear. I like when that happens, there's no miscommunication. There's a lot of clarity so it took no time to gel up here," he said.

Speaking about his tiff with Krunal Pandya, which saw him being handed in a suspension for a season and move to Rajasthan, Hooda said it was a learning phase. "To be honest, it was a very good time. I learned a lot of things. I was in the middle of my process and, as I have said in a chat with you before, I believe in my processes. I got to learn a lot. I am blessed that it all happened at a young age because then you can recover as well learn a lot," he added.

IPL 2022: 'My role is of a middle-order batter' says Hooda

Deepak Hooda further added that while he'd love to bat at number four, there's a need to be flexible as he has been tasked to play as a middle-order batter "I love to bat at No. 4 but at the same time, in the Indian team and the IPL, my role is of a middle-order batter so I need to be flexible and accept that truth moving forward. So that's how I prepare," he concluded.

Image: IPL/BCCI