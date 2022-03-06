Delhi Capitals IPL 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match Timings, Full Squad And Venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) which will be held in Mumbai and Pune starting from March 26th.



In this article, let us take a look at the schedule for last year's semi-finalists Delhi Capitals. The Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by locking horns with Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days.

The 15th season will start on 26th March at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On 27th March, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later.