Delhi Capitals Owner Comments On Multiple COVID Cases In Camp; 'Been A Tough Few Days'

Delhi Capitals (DC) owner Parth Jindal spoke about his team's "tough few days" leading up to their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night. In the last few days, the Delhi Capitals have reported multiple COVID-19 cases from within the camp. The entire contingent was quarantined, and their match against Punjab was relocated from Pune to Mumbai. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the game, DC's owner took to social media to make a statement.

Delhi Capitals owner comments on multiple Covid cases

Parth Jindal wrote on Twitter that his team has had a difficult few days after losing a close game and then discovering COVID-19 cases inside the camp and being quarantined. Jindal admitted that it was not the best method to prepare for their upcoming game, but that he is certain that his team will rise to the challenge and give their best.

"Been a tough few days for the boys @DelhiCapitals - first losing a close game then having COVID cases inside the team and then quarantining. Def not the best way to prepare for the game tomorrow but this is a special bunch and I have no doubt we will be ready for the challenge," Jindal wrote on Twitter.

Jindal also praised the Delhi Capitals on Twitter following their convincing victory over Punjab on Wednesday. After the team's thrashing of Punjab, Jindal stated he was amazed, awestruck, and had nothing but admiration for them for pulling off a victory despite being in quarantine for four days.

"Amazed, awe struck and have nothing but respect for this special bunch - come on @DelhiCapitals let’s win this for all who love this team. I salute each and everyone of you," Jindal added.

Imagine sitting in a room for 4 days, finding out that a team mate you had dinner with has Covid today, imagine being told that you still have to go and play the biggest tournament in the world and then imagine playing and having the opposition at 92 for 8 this is @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 20, 2022

Patrick Farhart, the team's physiotherapist, and a member of the support staff first tested positive and were placed in quarantine last week. Australian batter Mitchell Marsh then returned a positive test on Monday, prompting the entire team to be isolated. A total of six cases of Covid have been discovered in the Delhi camp since then. The latest member to test positive was New Zealand batter, Tim Seifert. The whole Delhi Capitals squad was placed in quarantine before the match against Punjab.