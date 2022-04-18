Delhi Capitals Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Team's Travel To Pune Cancelled

The ongoing IPL 2022 has been hit by COVID-19 yet again with a foreign player from the Delhi Capitals camp being reported to have been tested positive. A couple of days back IPL had released a statement regarding Delhi capitals physiotherapist Patrick Farhart being tested positive for COVID-19. With yet another case in the DC camp, the team has reportedly delayed its travel to Pune for their next IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings which was set to be played on Wednesday.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals COVID trouble

According to PTI, an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. The report further states that another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited.

A BCCI source while speaking to PTI said, "DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart."

The source further said "All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously, all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow."

Currently, the IPL 2022 tournament has been restricted to four venues IPL venues in Maharashtra this season. Wankhede, Brabourne stadiums in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals performance this season

Delhi Capitals have lost three matches and won two out of the five matches played so far. The DC team led by Rishabh Pant are eyeing for their maiden IPL trophy. The team after a mixed start is currently placed at the eighth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. In the batting department, Prithvi Shaw is currently the leading run-getter of the team scoring a total of 176 runs in five games. In the bowling side Kuldeep Yadav has looked impressive so far, after being signed by the Delhi team from KKR during the IPL 2022 auction. So far the left-arm spinner has picked up 11 wickets from 5 matches.