Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, which is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The game is a mush-win match for both teams as both franchises eye the top four slots in IPL 2022 table in order to reach the knockout stage. KKR head into the match looking to end their four-match losing streak as nothing seems to be going right for the team.

On the other hand, DC would look to overcome the last over drama that occurred in their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which ended with DC losing the match by 15 runs. At the same time, KKR face DC after losing to Gujarat Titans by 8 runs in their last game. DC currently sit 7th in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins and four losses, while KKR sit 8th with three wins and five losses.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Playing XI news

Talking about the playing XIs, DC are less likely to make any changes from the last game, in which Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell emerged as the top performers. On the other hand, KKR will be banking on their skipper Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell in the batting department. Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav will be the top bowlers to watch out for in the DC squad, while KKR bowlers Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine will be expected to do the job for their team.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Head to head records

When the head-to-head records in DC vs KKR matches are considered, KKR have a upper hand over DC, as they have won 16 of the 31 matches that have been played. DC have defeated KKR on 14 occasions. In the last five games, KKR have won three, while DC follow with two wins. The last time both teams clashed in the IPL 2022, DC emerged as the winners by a hefty margin of 44 runs.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Dream 11 Predictions

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (VC)

All-rounders – Andre Russell (C), Sunil Narine, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)