Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record, Playing XI News

Delhi Capitals are up against Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The match will feature the future captaincy prospects of the Indian cricket team locking horns, as Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul seek to get the better of each other. Both teams are coming off victories in their previous matches, as DC defeated KKR by four wickets, while LSG defeated PBKS by 20 runs in their last game.

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Head to head record

LSG currently sit at the third spot in the IPL 2022 points table with six wins, three defeats and 12 points to their credit. On the other hand, DC sit sixth in the standings with four wins and four defeats from eight games. In terms of head-to-head stats, LSG have an upper hand over DC, as they have already defeated Pant’s team once in their debut campaign. Both teams locked horns in match no. 15 of the tournament, where LSG emerged as the winners by six wickets.

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Playing XI news

Speaking about the playing XIs, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman helped DC to restrict KKR in their last game, before David Warner, Rovman Powell, and Axar Patel contributed significantly with the bat to take the team across the win. The above-mentioned players alongside, skipper Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Chetan Sakariya will be the key players for DC against LSG. On the other hand, LSG marched to victory in their last game, courtesy of a gritty knock by opener Quinton de Kock, Meanwhile, the bowling unit featuring Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, and Krunal Pandya helped the team restrict PBKS to a low score and helped LSG to win the match.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream11 team

Keepers – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock (vc)

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounder – Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)