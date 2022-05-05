Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday evening will mark the completion of 50 matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 season. Both teams will be up against each other for the first time in the season but both the teams are coming off losses in their last games. DC suffered a six runs loss to LSG after failing to chase 196 runs in their last game, while SRH are coming off a 13-run loss to CSK, after failing to chase down 203 runs.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Head to head record

Meanwhile, if the head-to-head records are looked at, SRH have a clear upper hand over DC as they have won 11 out of the total of 20 matches played between both teams. Although DC have won only nine matches against SRH, the Rishabh Pant-led team has won three out of the last five games. It is also noteworthy that DC won both their matches against Kane Williamson’s team in the IPL 2021 season.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Playing XI news

Skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel were the top performers for DC in the last game and are expected to contribute to the team on Thursday. The DC playing XI is likely to be unchanged as everyone from Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw to Shardul Thakur has shown good efforts. Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman are expected to provide the team with important breakthroughs.

At the same time, Nicholas Pooran and Kane Williamson were the top performers for SRH in the last game. Alongside opener Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram will look to keep up the momentum. While allrounder Washington Sundar looks to maintain his influence, pacers Umran Malik and T Natarajan are expected to continue shining with the ball.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 team & predicted playing XIs

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team: Rishabh Pant, David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI- Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI- Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI