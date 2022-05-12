Devon Conway Unable To Use DRS On Dubious Umpiring Decision Due To Power Cut At Wankhede

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 clash produced an interesting and controversial start as both top order batters Devon Conway and Robin Uthappa were dismissed when they were keen on using the decision review system (DRS). However, due to a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium, they were unable to use the DRS, and hence, had to walk back to the pavilion.

Devon Conway couldn't use DRS due to power cut at Wankhede

As seen in the Tweet below, Devon Conway's dismissal was a close call as the ball seemed to be drifting down the leg side. Daniel Sams may have found himself lucky to dismiss the Kiwi batter as there was no DRS available at the point due to a power cut at the Wankhede Stadium that also delayed the toss time by a few minutes.

Devon Conway wanted to take the DRS, but due to Power cut in the stadium their was no DRS available.#IPL2022 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/m4n6VXOKVv — Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 12, 2022

And that was not the only controversial call, as soon after Robin Uthappa was also dismissed via an LBW decision. Once again, the batter on strike was keen on taking the DRS, but could not do so due to the power cut. With DRS believed to be back on now, it remains to be see if MI will have any restrictions on using it when they come out to bat to maintain fairness in the match. As a result of the two controversial decisions, several netizens took to social media to voice their opinion as seen below:

Early breakthrough for MI in somewhat farcical circumstances. Conway asks for a review,which is not possible because of power issues at the Wankhede stadium! Moeen Ali makes it worse for CSK with a flaky swat at a bouncer and is caught at mid wicket in the same over — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2022

Uthupa wants a review too, which us not possible as power was not restored. It has now but CSK will be mighty miffed as they have lost two top order batsmen. Will DRS be disallowed for the same period when Mumbai bat? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2022

No DRS available due to power cut in stadium. 😐 Devon Conway and Uthappa departs for LBW decision.



Well Played #MumbaiUmpires. 👏🏻#CSKvMI | #IPL2022 — CSK Fans Army™ 🦁 (@CSKFansArmy) May 12, 2022

Now that drs is available, they could show Hawkeye for Conway and Uthappa no? Just for viewers — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) May 12, 2022

Conway was Given out LBW and it looked not out as it was missing leg but DRS was not available because hawk eye technology was not available.

It was not available again after Uthappa is out LBW.

Should the game be stopped untill it's available? — Afsha (@AfshaCricket) May 12, 2022

IPL 2022: CSK lost 3 wickets when DRS was not available

Due to a power cut at one of the floodlight towers, the DRS was not available for 1.4 overs at the start of the Chennai Super Kings innings during which they lost three wickets.

Opener Devon Conway (0) and Robin Uthappa (1) were out LBW off the deliveries of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah and CSK could not take the review as DRS was not available.

Just after Uthappa's wicket, the DRS was available and the players were apparently told by the umpires about it.

One of the floodlight towers went off just before the toss, which was delayed by a couple of minutes.

(Inputs from PTI)