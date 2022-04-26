'Dhoni Thala Hai, Kohli King Hain Aur Shikhar?': Kaif Believes Dhawan Should Play T20 WC

Former Indian player Mohammad Kaif believes that star Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Shikhar Dhawan should play the T20 World Cup after becoming only the second player in history to score 6,000 IPL runs after Virat Kohli. However, that was not the only milestone that the 36-year old acheived, as he also became only the third Indian batter (after Kohli and Rohit Sharma) to score more than 9,000 runs in T20 cricket and the first batter to score 1,000 runs against the Chennai Super Kings.

Kaif believes Shikhar Dhawan must play T20 World Cup

Following Shikhar Dhawan's stellar unbeaten knock of 88 runs against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday, Mohammad Kaif took to his official Twitter handle to praise the Punjab Kings' opening batter. The former Indian cricketer stated that if legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni was 'Thala' and if former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is 'King,' then Dhawan is 'T20 ka Khalifa.'

Dhoni Thala hai, Kohli King hain aur Shikhar? 6000 IPL runs, delivering under pressure, he is T20 ka Khalifa. He should play T20 World Cup. Don't ask me where, if I was selector, I would tell you. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 26, 2022

Dhawan has undoubtedly had a fantastic IPL career, having scored more than 6,000 runs in just 200 matches, at a decent average of 34.67. He has so far scored two hundreds in this competition's history, with both of them coming for the Delhi Capitals in his best season of 2020, the year he scored 618 runs after just 17 games, at a brilliant average of 44.14.

The 36-year old has also proved himself on the international stage, having amassed 1759 runs in 68 matches, at an average of 27.92. Considering that Dhawan has had more than 10 years of experience on the international stage, he is undoubtedly a player that selectors would pay close attention to ahead of the T20 World Cup.

While his spot at the WC later this year could be challenged by the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, it is important to note that both these batters have so far had a subpar season in IPL 2022. While Dhawan has scored 302 runs after eight matches this season, the duo of Gaikwad and Kishan have only managed 138 runs and 199 runs after the same number of games.

While Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul would still be the top choice to open the batting for India at the T20 World Cup, Dhawan is likely to have made a good impression so far to be named as the first choice back-up opener at the least.