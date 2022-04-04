'Didn't Have Such A Bad Start In 2020': Ex-India Opener Anxious Over CSK's Poor IPL Outing

Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised concern on Monday about Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dismal performance in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Super Kings have yet to win a game in the IPL 2022 season, and they are currently ranked last in the points table. Chopra remarked on his official YouTube account that the CSK had never had such a poor start to an IPL season, not even in 2020, when the team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in their history. Chopra further stated that CSK will have to win from here on out to stay alive in the competition.

"The game was important because everyone knew CSK had lost their previous two games in a row. It has now become critical for CSK to win from here on out; otherwise, they risk having a season similar to that of 2020. Even in 2020, CSK didn't have such a bad start. They at least won one of their first three games that season. They have, however, lost three consecutive matches this year, which is their worst record in the IPL," Chopra said in his video.

Meanwhile, Chopra heaped praise on Punjab Kings for their performance in the ongoing IPL edition. Chopra said the Kings have looked a "destructive" and "explosive" side this season, a squad that can demolish any top team in the tournament. Chopra added that Punjab Kings are on his list of the top teams for this year's IPL and one of the favourites to win the title.

PBKS vs CSK

Punjab defeated Chennai by a massive margin of 54 runs, courtesy of an all-rounder performance by Liam Livingstone. Batting first, Punjab scored 180 runs in 20 overs with Livingstone hitting an amazing 60 off 32 balls. Shikhar Dhawan also contributed as he scored 33 off 24 balls. Debutant Jitesh Sharma came in and hit 26 off 17 balls before Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar scored 12 runs each to help Punjab reach the total. Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorious picked two wickets each for CSK, while Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Bravo, and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

In the second innings, Punjab demolished Chennai's top order to put the side under immediate pressure. Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja scored just 36 runs between them as Chennai were five wickets down. MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube tried to steady the ship for CSK but couldn't get past 98 runs. Dube was dismissed by Livingstone for 57 runs while Dhoni was still trying to find his mojo with the bat. Punjab eventually bowled CSK out for 126 runs. Chahar finished the game with three wickets in his kitty, while Livingstone and debutant Vaibhav Arora picked two wickets each. Livingstone was awarded the player of the match trophy for his solid performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI