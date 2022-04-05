Difficult To Finish 8th This Time In 10-team IPL: Ex-KKR Batter Slams Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former India criketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has slammed the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for their poor showing against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 match on Monday. The SRH vs LSG match saw Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their second consecutive match of the season which still keeps them at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. Despite being in with a chance to win the match SRH team were not able to chase down the target set by LSG.

IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra analyse Sunrisers Hyderabad performance

Speaking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad run chase on his Youtube Channel Aakash Chopra explained, "A match you (SRH) should have won, when you need 10 runs per over in the last four overs and have six wickets in hand, you should win but you did not. This team's problems are not taking the name of ending. You finished 8th last time, it will be difficult to finish 8th this time as it is a 10-team IPL."

He further said "169 runs should have been chased on this ground, the pitch looked good. Abhishek Sharma came with Kane Williamson. Kane Williamson was playing well, he got out playing the scoop and Abhishek hit the ball straight up in the air. I feel Abhishek Sharma's days are numbered."

Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran were the only two batsmen who looked like taking the attack to the opposition and once both the set batsmen have been dismissed none of the other batters were able to really score runs to stand a chance of winning the match. While praising Rahul Tripathi Aakash Chopra said, "Rahul Tripathi played well. He is a good player, if you don't want to open with Washi, then get Rahul to open. Aiden Markram disappointed a little, there were expectations from him but he got out. Nicholas Pooran played well but after that, wickets fell one after the other."

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad highlights

The Lucknow Super Giants won their second match on the trot after registering a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad saw LSG emerging victorious by 12 runs. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 169 runs on board for the loss of 7 wickets with skipper KL Rahul top-scoring for the team with 68 runs, Deepak Hooda also continued his fine form, scoring 51 runs to help the team put up a defending total on board. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd and T Natarajan ended with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 170 runs to win, SRH batting line-up failed yet again as they lost early wickets. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson failed to provide a strong start for the team. Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi tried to get the innings back on track by stitching a good partnership. However, after the dismissal of both batsmen, SRH failed to chase the target. Avesh Khan produced his career-best IPL figures picking up 4 wickets for 24 runs, while Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya picked up 3 wickets and 2 wickets respectively.

Image: iplt20/ BCCI