'Difficult To Make Up An XI': Vettori Gives Honest Opinion On Gujarat Titans' IPL Auction

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori believes that Gujarat Titans have picked the worst squad at IPL 2022 mega auction. Vettori, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said it is very difficult to make up an XI from players that the Titans have bought at the auction. Vettori had appeared on ESPNcricinfo to predict Titans' playing XI for the upcoming season. "They started well and we all were praising them but now it is very difficult to make a playing XI," Vettori said.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who was also present at the show, said the Titans have a lot of players but he is not sure where to fit them in the playing XI. Jaffer went on to say that if the openers fail to score runs and Hardik doesn't fire, he doesn't see any other player who can make an impact, adding that it is going to be scary for the Titans. Both Vettori and Jaffer, on the other hand, praised Gujarat's bowling lineup, which revolves around Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan.

The Gujarat Titans entered the auction with three players and a budget of Rs. 52 crore. The management, however, failed to purchase quality batters at the auction, which experts say could cost them dearly in the upcoming season. The Titans had drafted Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill before the mega auction and had an opportunity to build a formidable squad around these players.

The Titans also have some excellent international players in Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, and Dominic Drakes, as well as some Indian experience in the form of Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, and Vijay Shankar.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans' squad: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Hardik Pandya, 3. Rashid Khan, 4. Jason Roy, 5. Mohammed Shami, 6. Lockie Ferguson, 7. Abhinav Sadarangani, 8. Rahul Tewatia, 9. Noor Ahmad, 10. Sai Kishore, 11. Dominic Drakes, 12. Jayant Yadav, 13. Vijay Shankar, 14. Darshan Nalkande, 15. Yash Dayal, 16. Alzarri Joseph, 17. Pradeep Sangwan, 18. David Miller, 19. Wriddhiman Saha, 20. Matthew Wade, 21. Gurkeerat Singh, 22. Varun Aaron, 23. B Sai Sudarshan.

Image: IPL