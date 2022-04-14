Dinesh Karthik On 'cloud 9' After Sachin's High Praise; 'GOAT Of Cricket Appreciates You'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been in good form with the bat in the IPL 2022 season. This season, the wicket-keeper batter has often played the role of a finisher for the RCB team. The right-handed batter is yet to score a half-century but has played some valuable knocks against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, which have prompted Sachin Tendulkar to appreciate his effort with the bat in the tournament so far.

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik responds to Sachin Tendulkar's appreciation post

Recently, Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar, while appreciating 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik, said that he is one of the only few players who can play shots all around the ground.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Dinesh Karthik has the ability to play 360 degrees, be it against a spinner or fast bowler. He began to attack from ball one (Referring to the recently held CSK vs RCB match). He didn't premeditate the shot. He waits for the ball and plays his shot. Very few players in world cricket are picking the line and length as fast as he is. He is waiting for the ball to come, and then he improvises the shot."

Dinesh Karthik, while responding to Sachin Tendulkar's appreciation post, said that appreciation from the 'GOAT' of cricket feels like being on cloud nine.

That feeling of being on cloud 9 when the G.O.A.T of cricket appreciates you ❤️☺️ https://t.co/EsoaWIafVV — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 14, 2022

RCB and Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2022 so far

The RCB team has had a mixed IPL 2022 season so far, as they currently sit 6th on the IPL 2022 points table. The team has so far played 5 matches in total and has registered 3 wins and two losses. Having started the season with a loss to Punjab Kings, RCB won the next three matches, beating the likes of last years finalist Kolkata Knight Riders, 5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals.

However, the three-match run ended with a loss to defending champions CSK in the previous match. The team will be hoping got win their next match against Delhi Capitals. Coming to Dinesh Karthik's performance in the IPL 2022 so far, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 131 runs in the five matches played so far. He is currently the second-highest run-getter for RCB in IPL 2022 behind skipper Faf du Plessis.