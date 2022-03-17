Dinesh Karthik Reveals Kohli's Reaction To RCB Request During ENG Tour; 'Wrong Person Bro'

Indian international wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who will return to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for his 2nd stint with the franchise, in a conversation with Danish Sait was seen recalling his chat with Virat Kohli during India's tour of England, where he said he 'slipped' in a request to be considered for the RCB. Revealing Kohli's reaction he told Danish Sait "Yeah, I slipped it into him and he said, "you might be talking to the wrong person, bro!"

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik also spoke highly of new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who was picked by the franchise for Rs 7 crore, after they beat his former franchise Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the bids. Dinesh Karthik said Faf as a skipper is tactically very astute and has great leadership abilities.

“As a player, he is somebody who has maximised his potential and that's always a good sign for a leader, because they will have a lot of empathy, they will understand what a cricketer might be going through. That's very important of a leader. I've also played against him, when he was a leader of South Africa, I've seen that he's tactically very astute. He's somebody who knows his game very well. In IPL, at the end of the day, you need a tactically very good captain. I think he is second-to-none. Leadership is about handling people and everybody will vouch for the fact that he's a terrific guy,” Karthik said.

Dinesh Karthik will have a key role to play in the upcoming season as the team's frontline keeper. The player will also be a key member of the senior team which consists of the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis. The team start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27 against the Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

(Image: PTI)