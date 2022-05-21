Dinesh Karthik's Post Showing Support For Former Side Mumbai Indians Is Going Viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thumping victory over top-ranked Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Faf du Plessis-led side will now have to wait for Mumbai Indians (MI) to win their final league stage match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday to make it to the knockout stage of the competition. Delhi Capitals currently have 14 points to their name compared to RCB's 16 points.

If Delhi manage to win against Mumbai, then they too will have 16 points to their name and will qualify for the playoffs based on a superior net run rate. However, if Mumbai Indians win tonight's encounter against Delhi, RCB will make it to the next stage given that they are already ahead of the Rishabh Pant-led side by two points. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have already extended their support to Mumbai Indians, saying that they might even go to the stadium to cheer for them.

Karthik cheers for Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik is the latest RCB player to show his support for Mumbai Indians. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to his official social media handle to share a picture of him in a Mumbai Indians jersey. The picture was clicked in 2012 during Karthik's time at the Maharashtra-based franchise. Karthik was part of the Mumbai Indians setup for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. He scored 238 runs from 17 matches in 2012, while smashing 510 runs in 19 games the following year. Mumbai Indians are currently ranked last in the IPL 2022 points table, while Delhi are placed at the No. 5 position.

As far as Karthik's performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL is concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 287 runs in 14 matches at an impressive average of 57.40 and with a strike rate of 191.33. Karthik has one half-century to his name this season and has remained unbeaten nine times. Karthik has helped his team post mammoth totals and also finish games on multiple occasions. The experienced batter has played a total of 227 matches in the IPL and has scored 4,333 runs at an average of 26.75.

Image: Twitter/@DineshKarthik