'Don't Think He Has Been Handled Well': DC Owner Reveals Reason For Buying Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) owner Parth Jindal reckoned that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn't make optimum utilisation of Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 27-year-old wrist-spinner made his IPL debut in 2017 and did well for the next two seasons. But since 2019, the tweaker has had to warm the benches due to lacklustre performances.

In the last two seasons, Kuldeep hardly played for the Knight Riders, who most preferred Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine in the spin department. Jindal, in the meantime, said that Kuldeep needs the confidence to thrive and he'll flourish under skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting.

“When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. And we went for him," the owner was quoted as saying to ‘Auction Alert with Boria’.

IPL 2022: 'He has a lot to prove' Parth Jindal backs Kuldeep Yadav

“I don’t think he has been handled well in the IPL for the last few seasons, he is a player who rides very much on confidence. In the environment we’ve created at Delhi Capitals with Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant, it is something that we want to give him. He has a lot to prove, and I think the fire in his belly is there and we are very keen to see what he does in the next IPL," Jindal added.

Kuldeep went into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a base price of INR 1 crore. The Capitals and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were involved in a mini bidding war to bag the spinner. In the end, DC secured his services at a price of INR 2 crores.

In 45 IPL matches, Kuldeep has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 8.28. In the 2021 IPL, the Kanpur-born cricketer didn't get to play a single match.

Kuldeep has also been in and out of the national team for quite some time. Kuldeep made his debut for the national team back in 2017 and played three formats for them. In fact, he also has two hat-tricks in ODI cricket against Australia and the West Indies.

