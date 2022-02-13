'End Of An Era': Netizens Pay Tribute To 'Mr. IPL' As No Buyers For Raina In Auction

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina has failed to attract any buyers in the IPL Auction 2022. The 35-year-old who has been a veteran in the league went unsold for the first time ever in the history of IPL.

Raina has been a mainstay for CSK since the inception of IPL and has contributed immensely to them. After going unsold in the first round of the mega-auction, Raina was expected to find some interest in the accelerated rounds but unfortunately, we might have seen the end of him.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 and now will not be a part of IPL too. Popularly known as Mr IPL for his records and consistency in the tournament, Raina’s unavailability is a heartbreak for not only CSK fans but the whole IPL fandom.

CSK roped in a few of their former players on the first day of the auction and fans expected that Raina would also be in their plans. However, it was not the case that brought disappointment among the fans, who took on social media to express their grief. Several cricket experts and former cricketers were also shocked to see Raina going unsold in the auction.

Suresh Raina IPL stats

As mentioned earlier, Suresh Raina has been a veteran for CSK alongside MS Dhoni having donned the yellow jersey since the first season in 2008. Raina has made vital contributions for them and has played a key role for CSK in securing four IPL titles. The other franchise for which Raina plied his trade was Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was banned for two years. Raina had a great time leading the Lions before returning back to Chennai.

The left-hander was the first player in IPL to cross the 5000-run mark and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter having amassed 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73 including one century and 39 half-centuries. Raina also has 35 wickets to his name at an economy close to 7 and has taken 108 catches, which is the most by any fielder in the tournament.

