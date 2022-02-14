England Cricket Picks 'strongest IPL Team'; Fans Claim 'this'll Be Your Most Liked Tweet'

After two days of intense bidding, the IPL 2022 mega auction finally came to a close on Sunday, with some of the biggest names in cricket being sold for eye-popping sums. Since the end of the mega auction, experts from all around the world have been hard at work dissecting each team and deciding who has assembled the best squad. In the meantime, the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) social media team believes that Chennai Super Kings have the strongest team following the auction.

When a fan questioned ECB on social media which team it believes has put together a good roster following the auction, the official handle responded with "Has to be @ChennaiIPL." The comment garnered a lot of traction on social media and fans of other teams also jumped in to express their personal views. The supporters of CSK hit back by saying "happy to see other team fans crying." Here's how fans reacted to ECB's post on Twitter.

Just because of dhoni, without dhoni they can't win a title. I know he is old & not scoring runs but his presence on field in enough. Just 2 or 3 years there golden period will be over. — Ekansh Rai (@EkanshRai9) February 14, 2022

Why are people getting so pissed off . She is a CSK fan so she is ought to be a little bias towards them . She said this as a fan so stop making a big deal out of it . — Omega Typhoon (@Omegamegh20) February 14, 2022

Eng cricket favourite team chennai because so many eng players buys in chennai all auction — ίɕση Ƙίηɡ✌️💥 (@angryman327) February 14, 2022

its not names dat makes a team stronger.. its the quality of taking out thr skills out of dem in crucial time..n csk r maestro in dat ! — Chittaranjan Pradhan (@chitta_odisha) February 14, 2022

As far as Chennai Super Kings are concerned, the franchise went into the auction with a remaining purse of Rs. 48 crore. On the first day of the auction, CSK bought eight players, seven of which were associated with the club until last year, while one player was new in the form of Tushar Deshpande. CSK has followed the same philosophy as previous auctions and did not shed more than 10 crores on a single player except for Deepak Chahar, for whom the franchise went all guns blazing and acquired his services for a whopping Rs. 14 crores.

CSK, however, couldn't purchase Josh Hazlewood and Faf du Plessis, who were part of the squad that won the IPL last year. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath expressed disappointment over the departure of Du Plessis and Hazlewood, saying the budget didn't allow them otherwise the side would have surely bought them back.

CSK's full squad

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

