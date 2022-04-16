'Everything Else Is Irrelevant': Virat Kohli Silences Critics As He Preps For DC Vs RCB

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Virat Kohli on Friday took to the nets to prepare for the game. Having had a relatively poor start to the season, the RCB batter will look to make it big against DC. Following his training session in the nets, Kohli shared an image on social media, hinting at a strong reply to his critics.

RCB currently sit sixth in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins from five matches. The team will lock horns with DC on Saturday and look to gain some ground on table leaders. Meanwhile, ex-captain Kohli will look to rediscover his form after scoring just one run in the previous game.

Ahead of the game, Kohli shared a picture from the nets session on the eve of the match in which he can be seen sweating it out for the game.

Sharing the image, he wrote, “If you’re immersed in the joy of doing what you love, everything else is irrelevant.”

Kohli’s caption on the post shared on the KOO app hinted at a dig at his critics who have been actively pulling his name for his lack of form. It is noteworthy that RCB will go into the match, having lost against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. DC, captained by Rishabh Pant, currently sits below RCB in eighth position in the IPL table.

RCB’s last game: Recap

In its last game, RCB lost to CSK. Batting first, CSK managed to put up 216 runs on board for the loss of four wickets with Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube scoring half-centuries to guide the team to such a mammoth total. Chasing 217 runs for victory, RCB batters never really put up a fight, with the top three batters comprising of Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis failing to give the team a strong platform to build on.

Kohli only scored 1 run before being dismissed by Mukesh Choudhary. Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tried their best to help the team before ending the innings at 193/9.

DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

