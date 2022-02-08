Ex-auctioneer Recalls IPL Bidding Controversy Over Yuvraj, Reveals Mallya's Angry Reaction

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer Richard Madley revealed an interesting incident when a bid over veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh caused massive controversy, infuriating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya back in 2014. RCB believed they had signed Yuvraj for a staggering price of Rs 10 crores, only for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to intervene and state that they had made a higher bid before Madley's hammer went down.

As a result, the auctioneer had to accept KKR's bid, much to the fury of Mallya, whose team also lodged an official protest in the aftermath of the incident. Madley recalled this incident during a conversation with R Ashwin on the latter's official YouTube channel before this weekend's mega auctions. The IPL 2022 auctions will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Ex-IPL auctioneer recalls Vijay Mallya's furious reaction

While speaking to R Ashwin, Richard Madley explained how he missed a bid for Yuvraj Singh in 2014 that caused a massive bidding controversy between RCB and KKR. The former were of the opinion that they had won the bidding at Rs 10 crore, only for the bidding to restart, with they having had to pay Rs 4 crores extra to sign Yuvraj.

Speaking of the incident, the auctioneer said, "I looked around the room and asked if everyone was all done now (when the bid was Rs 10 crore). I look all the way and there is nobody bidding. My hammer is up and the hammer came down."

The former auctioneer then revealed that there was a noise that came about from the KKR camp, stating that they were bidding for the player. As a result, Madley was in a dilemma as he was to decide whether the bidding must be reopened or should the player be sold to RCB. After a brief consultation with KKR, he decided to reopen the bidding when Mallya angrily said, "The player is mine!"

Madley ended his point by hilariously stating that amidst all the chaos, Yuvraj was extremely happy as he received a higher bid. When Ashwin asked the former auctioneer if he received anything in return from the star Indian all-rounder, Madley humorously replied, 'Not even a cup of tea.'

