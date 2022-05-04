Ex-Australia Spinner Explains In Detail Why CSK Might Find It Difficult To Replace Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings were on the brink of early elimination from IPL 2022 only to keep their chances alive for IPL Playoff with a couple of wins. Apart from struggling for form, CSK captaincy has changed hands twice in the ongoing season. MS Dhoni handed the reins to Ravindra before the start of the IPL 2022 season only to see himself back as captain following a string of poor performances. While MS Dhoni's future with CSK next season is still a debate, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg expressed his concerns over CSK's future leadership.

Brad Hogg on CSK captaincy

CSK's fortune turned immediately following Ravindra Jadeja's decision to hand back the captaincy to MS Dhoni. The result of the captaincy change saw CSK beating SRH in their previous match. However former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg while speaking on his youtube channel said he can't see anyone else capable of leading CSK once MS Dhoni leaves the team.

He said, "I can’t see a player on CSK’s team list that can captain this team effectively and efficiently. They will have to go to the auction next year to find a player of captaining ability, and to try to find an Indian to do the job is going to be hard because all the best Indian T20 players have already been assigned to other franchises.”

Hogg further added that CSK will have to look at international players to lead the team since most of the Indian players are already with other franchisees. Talking about the leadership material, the former cricketer said, “They will have to go to an international player. It will be difficult to find a player that will fit into the balance and the game plan that CSK already have in place. CSK management should have thought about this when they went into this auction."

RCB vs CSK: A look at both teams' previous match results

The RCB vs CSK match is a battle of two mid-table heavyweight teams that are pushing hard to book their place in the IPL Play-off. Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth position on the points table whereas Chennai Super Kings is currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table. While CSK returned back to winning ways with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their previous match. The previous match saw Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs and the upcoming match will be ap[perfect opportunity for RCB to not only settle the score but also climb the points table and keep themselves in contention for a place in IPL Playoff.