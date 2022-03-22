Ex-CSK Stalwart Suresh Raina Comments On New IPL Role; 'Very Happy & Looking Forward'

In a significant development giving cricket enthusiasts reason to rejoice, Star Sports India on Tuesday announced that ace batter Suresh Raina will be joining the broadcaster's Hindi commentary panel for the forthcoming edition of IPL. Raina will don the commentator's hat alongside former Indian head-coach Ravi Shastri, who will make a return to commentary following a brief hiatus since 2017. Notably, Star Sports roping in Raina's services comes a month after the veteran left-hand batter, also known as Mr. IPL, failed to attract bids in the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction.

Suresh Raina's thoughts on joining commentary panel for IPL 2022

Meanwhile, Raina appeared in a press conference organized by Star Sports alongside Shastri on Tuesday and revealed his thoughts regarding his new assignment. “Very very happy and looking forward to this new role,” Raina said, speaking on commentary duties. Furthermore, Raina shed his thoughts on price tags imposed on players during IPL auctions and how it mounts pressure upon their performance.

“There is immense pressure on younger guys due to auction price tag. The franchise, the captain always expect good performance. We have seen many a time how big a price tag has affected a player's game. If his process is good then the rest will take place,” Raina said, while speaking during the media interaction organized by Star Sports India before stating that the tournament indeed is a festival in India. The left-handed batter also weighed in his thoughts on the players to watch out for during the IPL 2022 season and mentioned Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja during the press conference.

In the meantime, it should also be mentioned that Raina was not picked by any teams in the auction as he played no competitive cricket other than the IPL last year. The 35-year-old had a poor outing last time in the tournament as he played a total of 12 matches for CSK in their title-winning 2021 season and returned with 160 runs in total. He was then dropped from the team in the latter stage of the season, as players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen, and others became the mainstays for the team.

(Image: PTI)