Ex-India Batter Claims Jadeja Might Exit CSK Next Season; 'Same Thing Happened To Raina'

Chennai Super Kings' former skipper Ravindra Jadeja's IPL 2022 prospects came to a rather disheartening end due to a rib injury. While CSK released a statement regarding Ravindra Jadeja's injury, the cricketer himself is yet to open up about the same. While Ravindra Jadeja will no longer be available for CSK's games this season after the injury, rumours regarding a rift between the cricketer and the CSK team have been gaining momentum after the franchise recently unfollowed him on Instagram. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, while speaking on his Youtube channel, may have dropped hint regarding Ravindra Jadeja's future with CSK.

Aakash Chopra's prediction on Ravindra Jadeja's future with CSK

As far as the upcoming schedule of IPL 2022 is concerned, Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 game on Thursday, May 12, and while speaking about the fixture, Aakash Chopra revealed that Jadeja won't be seen in CSK colours in near future. The former cricketer-turned commentator said, "For Chennai, I had said that Jadeja won't play the match and I have a feeling he might not be there next year too".

Chopra, while sharing the example of former CSK player Suresh Raina, also spoke about how CSK does not have clarities regarding injuries. He added, "This happens a lot in the CSK camp that there is no clarity on injuries and then a player doesn't play. I remember it was in 2021 that Suresh Raina played till a point and after that things came to an end, That's it. So, I don't know what is the case with Jaddu (Jadeja), but his absence will be a problem for CSK,"

Jadeja unhappy with CSK's captaincy decision

According to media reports, a few of Jadeja’s fellow teammates, on the condition of anonymity, hinted at a possible discord at the Chennai camp. According to them, the all-rounder wasn’t too pleased with the way the captaincy transition was handled. Those in the know say that the 33-year-old felt the process lacked 'transparency.'

While there are reports about CSK being unfollowed on social media by the CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan, speaking to the media, Viswanathan downplayed the captaincy issues in CSK camp and shed light on Jadeja's future with the team. He said, “What I can tell you is that from the management side, there has been no problem and whatever is there on social media, I’m not aware of. Jadeja firmly remains in the CSK’s scheme of things for the future, always."