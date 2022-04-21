Ex-India Batter Questions Kieron Pollard's Form, Insists MI Must 'look At His Scores'

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned Kieron Pollard's place in the Mumbai Indians team, citing his poor performance in the current edition of the IPL. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar stated that the Mumbai Indians need to reconsider Pollard's position in the team because he hasn't been used as a bowler much this season and has continued to play as a pure batter. Pollard has also struggled to score significant runs for his team, prompting Manjrekar to question his place.

Manjrekar believes Pollard is a terrific bowler, especially under pressure, and that the Mumbai Indians should utilise him for at least three, if not four, overs, adding that the team is in critical need of a bowler. Manjrekar stated that if Pollard is not being used as a bowler, the Mumbai Indians should reconsider his position in the team because his contributions with the bat have been negligible this season.

"I don't know whether Mumbai Indians ever think of Pollard being dispensable. But I believe that Pollard has to bowl at least three overs if not four because the team needs a bowler desperately. I think under pressure he is better than a lot of bowlers in this side. So if he is not bowling and continuing only to bat finally, I think they got to look at the scores and the contributions of Pollard," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Pollard's IPL performance

Pollard has played six matches in the IPL 2022 so far, scoring 82 runs at a dismal average of 16.40. Pollard has a strike rate of 134.43, which is extremely low by his standards. As far as his bowling is concerned, Pollard has taken just one wicket at an average of 70.00 and with an economy rate of 10.00.

Pollard's bowling performance, in particular, has deteriorated in recent years, with the number of wickets he takes per season decreasing drastically. Pollard's best season with the ball had come in 2012 when he picked 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.87 and with an economy rate of 7.98. Pollard on Wednesday stunned everyone in the cricketing community as he announced his sudden retirement from the international stage.

Mumbai Indians have played six matches this season and have all the games. The side is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Mumbai are slated to play arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

Image: IPL/BCCI