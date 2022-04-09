Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Reacts To Chahal's Big Revelation; 'Not Acceptable At All'

Ravi Shastri, the former head coach of Team India, has reacted to Yuzvendra Chahal's big revelation that he was physically harassed by a drunk player during his early days in the IPL. In a surprising admission, Chahal said that while playing for the Mumbai Indians, he was dangled from the 15th-floor balcony of their team hotel by an intoxicated player. Chahal, on the other hand, did not name the player who was involved in the incident.

Shastri urges Chahal to name 'drunk' player's name

Shastri has now reacted to Chahal's revelation, urging for the unnamed player who acted dangerously and irresponsibly to be banned for life. Shastri told ESPNcricinfo that the culprit should never be allowed to enter a cricket field again. The fact that the person involved in the incident was not in a conscious state of mind, according to Shastri, is "a big worry" and not funny at all. The 59-year-old went on to say that this was the first time he was hearing about the incident.

"No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone's life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all. It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

"It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny," he further said.

Yuzvendra Chahal recalls shocking incident during MI days

The shocking incident came to light on Friday when Chahal revealed it in a video shared on Rajasthan Royals' social media handle. Chahal was taking part in a show called 'Comeback Tales' alongside his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair. The leg-spinner revealed the incident while sharing a challenging experience from his life.

"I never told this story from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony," Chahal said.

"And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistakes, I would’ve fallen down," he added.

Chahal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL edition. He has picked seven wickets in the three matches that he played for Rajasthan Royals with the best bowling figure of 22-3.

Image: PTI

