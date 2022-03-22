Last Updated:

Ex-India Opener Hints At MS Dhoni's Successor As CSK Captain; 'obvious Choice'

A former Team India opener has hinted towards a player who has the potentiality to become MS Dhoni's successor as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
MS Dhoni

Instagram Image: @chennaiipl


The 2022 edition of IPL is all set to kick off on March 26 with the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash headlining the opening day. While MS Dhoni gets prepped up to lead the defending champions in the new season, eyeing a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy, the fact that this season may turn out to be the penultimate season for the legendary India skipper in the tournament cannot be ignored. Weighing his views on the same, former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra, during his conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, spoke about the players who have the potential of becoming CSK’s flag bearer after Dhoni leaves.

Chopra noted that allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali can become part of the decision-making group of CSK before adding that Jadeja can take over captaincy responsibilities after Dhoni. “The likes of Jadeja and Moeen can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, but when MS Dhoni is available, the buck stops there. Ravindra Jadeja might be the obvious choice since he was retained for more money than Dhoni. But will we see flashes of grooming? I don't think so,” Chopra said.

'The question is how you will do it?': Aakash Chopra

In the meantime, Chopra also stated that he feels there is definitely some room to groom players for the role before adopting a big decision. "There is room to groom. But the question is how you will do it? When a season starts it is easy to put "VC" against the name of anyone. However, you need to see whether they can really give valuable inputs and insights,” said Chopra elaborating the same.

Notably, CSK named Ravindra Jadeja as their first retention for 16 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, which left cricket enthusiasts in anticipation regarding the reason. However, it was later understood that Dhoni opted not to get retained as the first retention. He was retained as the second retention for 12 crores, while Moeen Ali for eight crores and Ruturaj for six crores were the third and fourth retentions respectively. 

CSK’s Full Squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

(Instagram Image: @chennaiipl)

