Ex-India Opener Names IPL Team That Will '100% Want To Pick Shikhar Dhawan' In Auctions

Chennai Super Kings love for left-handed players is well known when you look back at history. CSK has brought players Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja who have turned out to be a fantastic investment. With the Men in Yellow trying to get in new faces in the team during IPL auction, they will be having their eyes on batters who can give explosive start while opening the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained by CSK while Faf du Plessis was let go to the auction. Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has made a prediction on the left-handed player that CSK will be looking to invest during the IPL auctions.

IPL Auctions: Will Shikhar Dhawan play for CSK?

Shikhar Dhawan has plenty of IPL experience under his belt however he was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction despite a decent IPL 2021 season. Akash Chopra on his Youtube channel has predicted that CSK's inclination towards left-handers could be the reason why they will look to get Shikhar Dhawan during the IPL Auction.

He said, They just love lefties. Shikhar Dhawan if they don't get Faf with Ruturaj, they will pick Shikhar Dhawan, if they get him for two to three crores. They will 100% want to pick Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan with Ruturaj - what a left and right-hand combination, they might anyway get Faf."

CSK retentions before IPL 2022 auctions

Ahead of the IPL Auctions CSK decided to retain Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), England international all-rounder Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore).

IPL 2022 auction dates & live streaming details

Talking about the IPL auctions date and time, the event is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. For fans who want to watch the IPL Auction live streaming the event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. To watch th event on TV one can watch it by tuning into the Star Sports Network.