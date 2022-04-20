Ex-India Player Expresses Unhappiness Over LSG Calling RCB 'beta', Lucknow Deletes Tweet

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh on Tuesday slammed Lucknow Super Giants' social media team after they called Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 'beta', which translates to 'son' in English. Ganesh took to Twitter to chastise the LSG's social media team, saying that friendly banters are always welcome in cricket but calling RCB 'beta' is not done. Ganesh further asked LSG's social media team to correct their mistake, which they did later by deleting the tweet.

"Friendly banters are always welcome in cricket. But trolling is not done. A new team calling a team which’s been part of IPL since 2008, Beta, is not banter. Kindly make amends, @LucknowIPL #DoddaMathu #RCB #LSG #CricketTwitter," Ganesh wrote on Twitter.

The LSG's social media team, while revealing their playing XI for last night's game, jokingly called RCB 'beta'. The joke backfired as it garnered a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging platform. Among those who slammed LSG for their unamusing post was the former India Test and ODI cricketer Dodda Ganesh.

RCB vs LSG

The match was won by RCB by 18 runs, credit to a great batting performance by skipper Faf du Plessis, who hit 96 off 64 balls. Before du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell formed a key partnership, RCB lost a couple of early wickets. The partnership, however, did not last long, as Maxwell was bowled for 23 off 11 balls by Krunal Pandya. After that, Du Plessis formed a new partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed, but it was also interrupted before RCB could reach a large total.

After that, Du Plessis along with Dinesh Karthik guided RCB to 181/6 in 20 overs. For Lucknow, Dushmantha Chameera and Jason Holder both took two wickets, while Krunal took one.

Hazlewood struck early in the second innings, removing Lucknow opener Quinton de Kock for three runs. He struck again to dismiss Manish Pandey. Harshal Patel removed KL Rahul after he hit 30 off 24 balls. Pandya was subsequently removed for 42 off 28 balls by Glenn Maxwell. Lucknow was bowled out for 163/8 in 20 overs, failing to chase down the score. For his excellent knock, Du Plessis was chosen player of the match.

