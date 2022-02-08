Ex-IPL Auctioneer & R Ashwin Discuss Indian Player Who Started First Bidding War Of IPL

Ex-IPL auctioneer Richard Madley went down memory lane and recalled how MS Dhoni triggered a massive bidding war in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament. The now 40-year-old Dhoni was the costliest player back then after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured his services.

Dhoni became a sought-after player after he captained India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Jharkhand-born Dhoni led the Super Kings to the final where they lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), captained by Shane Warne.

Madley put forth his opinions while speaking to off-spinner R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel. “For the next 10 years, I watched Rajasthan Royals be the coolest bidders in the room. They never got excited, Manoj Badale was just cool and a pattern started to emerge. Then out of the bag came the man himself, the ultimate all-rounder Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and there we saw the first bidding war of many in the IPL auctions,” Madley said.

The decision to pick Dhoni paid massive dividends for CSK in the IPL. Dhoni captained the Super Kings to 10 back-to-back playoffs in the T20 championship. It was only in 2020 when the Yellow Army failed to qualify for the playoffs. When CSK served their two-year suspension period, Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant. In 2017, Dhoni played under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Dhoni is now set to take part in the 2022 IPL after being retained before the mega auction.

Rajasthan Royals picking Shane Warne was a smart move: Richard Madley

Madley also reckoned that the Royals pulled off a masterstroke by going for Warne despite him being at the fag end of his career. “I remember the second player coming out of the bag that day was Shane Warne. I thought okay here’s Warnie and this will be interesting, his base price was I think around US$400,000. That’s what he sold for at his base price to Rajasthan Royals and I thought at that time that was a smart move.

"It's a smart move because at the end of his career but someone remarkably successful, experienced, charismatic and who was a leader. They bought Shane Warne and what did Rajasthan Royals do in IPL one, they won it,” he added. The Royals, however, have been disappointing since then as they are yet to win another title in 13 seasons.

Image: Twitter/ IPLauctioneer/ PTI