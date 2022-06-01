Ex-RCB Captain Virat Kohli's 3-word Tweet Becomes Most Retweeted Post Of IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League 2022 season concluded on Sunday with Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy in their debut campaign after earning a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore finished third in the tournament as RR denied them a chance to reach the final by winning the Qualifier 2. Following the conclusion of the season, Twitter on Tuesday revealed that former RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s tweet was the most retweeted post of the season.

The season had a thrilling finish following intense battles during the IPL Playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore were denied a chance to win the trophy by RR in the Qualifier 2. However, RCB’s performance became one of the highlights of the season, owing much to the success under the new skipper Faf du Plessis. Former skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the headlines for his struggles with the bat before returning to form towards the end of the season. Alongside his on-field performance, Kohli was also a topic of debate on the internet for other reasons.

Virat put out the three-word tweet on May 21, after RCB fixed their slot in the Eliminator, following Mumbai Indian’s win against Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match. “ Kolkata @mipaltan @RCBTweets,” Virat tweeted. It is understandable that Kohli thanked MI for helping RCB qualify for the Playoffs.

Virat Kohli's stats in IPL 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat could not put up performances with his bat initially in the season as he also got out on golden ducks three times in IPL 2022. However, he was the second-highest run-scorer for RCB with a total of 341 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 115.98 and an average of 22.73. He scored a maximum of 73 runs off 54 balls against Gujarat Titans in the final league match for the team.

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma will join the Indian squad for the 5th Test against England

As BCCI announced the Team India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, Kohli has been given a rest, alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit’s absence, while Rishabh Pant essays the vice-captain role. Kohli and Rohit will join the India Test squad for the tour of England for the 5th Test match of last year’s series.

A look at Team India's squad-

India’s Test squad vs England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India’s T20I squad vs South Africa: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

