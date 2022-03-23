'Expecting Him To...': Ex-KKR Star Predicts CSK's Top Wicket-taker, Run-scorer In IPL 2022

Former Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders player Aakash Chopra has put forward his predictions about the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings, ahead of the 2022 season.

The 2022 edition of the tournament kicks off on March 26, with CSK locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK earned their fourth IPL title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni last year, and the 40-year-old is eyeing the record-equalling fifth title for the team, in what could prove to be his final IPL season as a player.

Speaking about the defending champions in a Youtube video shared on his Koo account, Chopra mentioned that while all the other teams looked to build new teams in the IPL 2022 mega auction, CSK went in to make the reunion possible before making his predictions.

Naming the CSK player who according to him will emerge as the highest run-scorer, he said, "You can put Devon Conway and Moeen Ali’s name in this, but as you know, I will certainly go with Ruturaj Gaikwad. I am expecting him to have another stellar season."

Aakash Chopra predicts the highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2022

At the same time, predicting the player who will finish IPL 2022 as the highest wicket-taker, Chopra added, "It was a no-brainer to put Deepak Chahar’s name in this, but due to his unavailability, you have to look elsewhere. Who could be that guy? See if Chahar misses more than three games, then I am going in with Adam Milne."

He explained his reason to chosoe Kiwi pacer Milne by saying that someone among Milne and Dwayne Bravo would be the highest wicket-taker, but since Bravo doesn’t play all matches, he saw Milne playing loads of matches on the pitches of Mumbai and Pune.

Chopra further made a few predictions by saying that Moeen will finish the tournament with the highest strike rate for CSK, while also predicting that CSK will reach the final this time too. The league stage of IPL 2022 will feature a total of 70 games across four venues. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Brabourne Stadium-CCI, The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the MCA Stadium in Pune are slated to host the tournament.

