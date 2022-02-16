Faf Du Plessis Cherishes Opportunity To Play Alongside Kohli: 'I Got A Message After...'

Faf du Plessis time at Chennai Super Kings came to an end after the cricketer was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL 2022 auction. The Proteas cricketer played a vital role in CSK winning the IPL 2021 title as he formed a formidable partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top order. However, he will now have a new opening partner to play with after moving from Chennai to Bangalore. Faf du Plessis recently opened up about the opportunity to play alongside Virat Kohli fo the upcoming season.

Faf du Plessis on what it feels like to play alongside Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis has received a welcome message from Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped him during the auction. While speaking to RevSportz show, the cricketer said, “I just got a message from Virat welcoming me into the squad which was very nice. I and Virat have got a good relationship over the years". He further said, Especially in the last year or two, we started speaking a bit more often and that’s going to be a great opportunity for me to play alongside one of the world’s greatest cricketers we’ve seen. I am looking forward to that,”

Faf du Plessis message for CSK and their fans

Following the move from CSK to RCB, Faf du Plessis sends a heartwarming video message in which he stated, "I just wanted to do a quick video message to say thank you to Chennai, the fans, the staff, the management and players. It has been a decade with one team. You create a lot of special memories."

He concluded by stating, "I've really enjoyed my time a lot. I will really miss everyone there. But as one door closes, a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities. I'm excited to see what the future holds. From me and my family, thank you very much,"

Faf du Plessis IPL career

Faf du Plessis had an outstanding IPL 2021 season in which he score over 600 runs and finished second to his CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad who won the orange cap for leading run-getter in the tournament. Coming to overall Faf du Plessis IPL career record he has played a total of 100 matches and scored 2935 runs with an average of 34.94 and strike rate of 131.08.