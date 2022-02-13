Faf Du Plessis Pens Emotional Message For CSK After Moving To RCB; 'Really Unfortunate'

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis sent a heartwarming message to former team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after he was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Day 1 of the IPL auction 2022 for Rs 7 crores.

The 37-year old had represented CSK from 2011 to 2015 before playing for them again from 2018 to 2021. Faf was not short of teams that were interested in him as there was a bidding war between RCB, CSK and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Faf du Plessis sends heartwarming message to CSK and their fans

With the RCB signing Faf du Plessis for the 2022 edition, the South African batter ended his 10-year association with the CSK. After it was confirmed that he would no longer be associated with the Chennai-based franchise, he took to his official social media handles to send a heartwarming message to them and their fans.

The 37-year old posted a video message on his official Twitter handle, wherein he said, "I just wanted to do a quick video message to say thank you to Chennai, the fans, the staff, the management and players. It has been a decade with one team. You create a lot of special memories."

Faf went on to explain why it was important for him to say thank you to CSK, stating how he would miss everyone there. "I've really enjoyed my time a lot. I will really miss everyone there. But as one door closes, a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities. I'm excited to see what the future holds. From me and my family, thank you very much," concluded Faf.

The South African batter was a crucial member of the CSK franchise as he played a vital role in helping the team win last season's IPL. Faf finished as the second-highest run-scorer, only behind his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap.

The 37-year old is not only expected to strengthen RCB's batting, but also perhaps take on additional responsibilities such as the captaincy. During the IPL auction 2022, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson suggested that Faf along with Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood will be the leaders of the side. With Kohli having stepped down as the captain towards the last season, it seems RCB have shortlisted three candidates to take on the responsibility.

Image: BCCI