Faf Du Plessis To Be RCB's New Captain In IPL 2022? Here's Everything We Know So Far

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a new face as their leader of the team after Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy position last season. The Virat Kohli era saw RCB failing to lift the IPL title even once and in IPL 2022 they look to challenge for the title yet again with a fresh face n charge of the team.

Currently, there are three players who are in the running to become RCB new captain which is Glenn Maxwell and new signings Dinesh Karthik and Faf du Plessis. While Maxwell has captained the Melbourne Stars team in BBL, Dinesh Karthik has led the KKR team, however, Faf du Plessis is favourite to become RCB new captain due to the wealth of experience he possesses while leading the team.

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis to become RCB new captain?

According to the report published by Insidesport, Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to name former South African captain Faf du Plessis as the next RCB captain after reports emerged that Glenn Maxwell will be missing the first few matches of IPL 2022 owing to Australia duty. Faf du Plessis was bought in the auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7 Crores which brought an end to his long term association with CSK.

An RCB Source while speaking to the publication said,

“Faf looks the right choice but we have time to decide. We were waiting for clarity on Maxwell’s situation and availability. Now, that it looks certain that he will be missing the first few matches, Faf is the right choice.”

RCB in IPL 2022 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore retained Virat Kohli (INR15 Cr), Glenn Maxwell (INR11 Cr) and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 Cr). During the IPL 2022 auction, the team managed to get in a couple of fresh and experienced players besides bringing back Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Players bought during the IPL 2022 auction

Faf du Plessis (INR 7 crore), Harshal Patel (INR10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (INR 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (INR 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (INR 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (INR 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (INR 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (INR 95 lakh), Finn Allen (INR 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (INR 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (INR 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (INR 30 lakh), Chama Milind (INR 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (INR 75 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (INR 20 lakh), David Willey (INR 2 crore)