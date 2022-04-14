'Felt Rohit Might Quit Captaincy Like Kohli': Ex-India Batter On MI's Poor IPL Campaign

Mumbai Indians are currently struggling to get their first win of the IPL 2022 season, having lost five straight matches so far. The MI vs PBKS match saw MI go down by 12 runs. The five-time IPL champions, with a relatively new and inexperienced, team have struggled so far, mounting more pressure on skipper Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma stepping down as skipper

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that he expected Rohit Sharma to hand over the Mumbai Indians captaincy to all-rounder Kieron Pollard, much like how Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. While talking to ESPNCricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "I feel Pollard still adds value. (Before the season) I even felt Rohit Sharma might leave captaincy like Virat Kohli, relax a bit, play as a pure batter and hand the responsibility to Pollard who is a brilliant international captain."

Rohit Sharma has been struggling to score runs for the team at the top of order despite getting starts. Sanjay Manjrekar believes time has come for Rohit to open up and play freely. He even compared Rohit Sharma's batting stats while playing in IPL and while playing for the country.

The former cricketer said, “His record has been like this for the last 3-4 seasons, average less than 30, strike-rate not 150 or 160. When he plays for India his numbers get better... because then he only thinks about himself and less about the team."

He further added, "When playing IPL, he tries to play the anchor role similar to what KL Rahul did with Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya did in the last match. If he plays freely, we'll see the Rohit Sharma we see in Indian cricket."

IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar on Kieron Pollard's contribution to the Mumbai Indians team

Talking about Kieron Pollard's contribution with the bat, Sanjay Manjrekar said, "Pollard still has the capability, I can see that from the sixes he hits. He’ll contribute in the pressure match, the crunch game. But they need to reach there first and that’s not on Pollard, it never has been. He’s never contributed throughout the season for Mumbai Indians. He plays one innings in a pressure game and sees the team through. Others need to work better because Pollard is doing his usual job."