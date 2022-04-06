'Finer Team There'll Never Be': Virat Kohli & Co. Sing 'special RCB Song' After Win Vs RR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players on Tuesday celebrated their incredible win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by singing their new team song. In a video shared on RCB's official social media handles, players and coaching staff, including captain Faf du Plessis, superstar Virat Kohli, and Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell were seen singing the new team song to mark their amazing victory, which they stole from the jaws of defeat.

"The pants are red. The shirt is blue. The golden lion is shining through. We are RCB. We are playing bold. Go to the final on our own. A finer kit you will never see. A finer team there will never be. Those other teams do not bother me. From RCB I am proud to be," the lyrics of the new team song read.

RR v RCB: Dressing Room Celebrations



A special victory song, appreciation for DK & Shahbaz, a happy captain & his confident troop - we bring to you all the reactions from the dressing room after RCB’s nail-biting win against RR, on Game Day.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/R5ne8BCBsa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2022

RR vs RCB

As far as the match is concerned, RCB won the toss and elected to field first at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the Royals hit 169 runs for the loss of three wickets with Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer finishing at scores of 70 and 42 runs, respectively. The Royals were handed their first blow as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for just 4 runs by David Willey. Devdutt Padikkal was then removed by Harshal Patel after a crucial 37 run-knock.

Sanju Samson was then dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 8 runs, with Rajasthan reeling at 86-3 in 11.4 overs. Hetmyer joined Buttler in the middle and took Rajasthan to a respectable total. In reply, the Men in Pink managed to pick four quick wickets as they dismissed Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, and David Willey for 29, 26, 5, and 0 runs, respectively. Sherfane Rutherford tried forging a partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed but was unsuccessful. He was dismissed by Trent Boult for 5 runs off 10 balls.

Shahbaz was then joined by Dinesh Karthik in the middle and the duo took RCB from 87-5 to 154-6. Shahbaz scored a vital 45 runs off just 26 balls, while Karthik remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 balls to see RCB finish on the winning side. Karthik was presented the Player of the Match award for his outstanding knock, which included seven fours and one six.

Image: RCB/Twitter