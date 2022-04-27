Fleming Explains Why CSK's Rs 1.5 Crore Buy Hasn't Played In IPL 2022; 'This Is A Step Up'

Chennai Super Kings have not had the best of the IPL 2022 season so far with the franchise lying in the 9th spot on the points table, only above 10th placed Mumbai Indians. In eight games, the Men in Yellow have won just two and lost six matches. The sixth defeat for CSK came against Punjab Kings whom they played against on April 25. While the team has been chopping and changing players in the lineup, one youngster, who is yet to display his mettle in IPL 2022 is Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming on benching Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore in the IPL mega auction. With Deepak Chahar under injury, the Under-19 World Cup winner was expected to be drafted straight into the lineup. However, the youngster is still warming the bench. Meanwhile, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has now revealed the reason behind keeping Rajvardhan Hangargekar on the bench.

While speaking to the CSK on the franchise's official website, Stephen Fleming said, “You have to be very careful. I know he’s (Rajvardhan) performed at the Under-19 level but this is a step up. We’re very conscious of the skills that he needs to perform. We don’t wanna just throw him in and damage him. We want to make sure we realise the potential that he’s got. ”

While heaping more praise on the youngster, Fleming said that he has played in some “big games”, referring to the Under-19 World Cup. He said, “He’s on an excellent program with us. He’s played some big games already. If the opportunity arises this year, we’ll put him in. The pace is one thing, how to use it and bowl on the big stage is very important. We’re not gonna mess around with a talent like him.”

CSK's road to playoffs

CSK will return to action on May 1 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in its ninth game of the season. Earlier, SRH beat CSK in the first match by 8 wickets and will be eyeing a complete sweep. CSK on the other hand have to win all their remaining matches n order to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs