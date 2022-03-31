Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Explains Kohli's Issues With Bat; 'Saw Glimpses Of That'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently part of Star Sports’ Hindi commentary panel for the Indian Premier League 2022, having completed his tenure with the Indian cricket team last year, the same time when Virat Kohli stepped down from T20 captaincy. Notably, the IPL 2022 season is the first time in over a decade when Kohli plays the tournament solely as a batter and not as a skipper. Meanwhile, speaking on the live broadcast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders game on Wednesday, Shastri shed his thoughts about Virat’s issues with the bat.

Speaking about Kohli ahead of the match, the former India coach stated that Kohli is certainly regaining clarity of thought as he is decisive about his batting after being relieved of the responsibility of leading the Bengaluru-based franchise in the cash-rich league. Sashtri cited the fatigue due to bio-bubbles that players live in owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that Kohli has lacked clarity in the recent past. It is pertinent to mention that Kohli hit two sixes and a boundary en route to his unbeaten knock of 41 runs during RCB’s opening game of the tournament against Punjab Kings. Citing this quickfire knock, Shastri pointed out that the 33-year-old scored runs with conviction and decisiveness.

“Clutter When you are in bubbles, when you are going through a routine that cricket has not seen in the last 40-50 years, you can get into a rut. The clarity of thought that used to be there isn’t there. Now with the burden of captaincy not there. he can now think for himself and not be worried about anything else. That clarity of thought might come back, we saw glimpses of that in the last game. You want to have complete intent when you are looking to do something. When that clarity is there, he will do it,” Shastri explained.

Ravi Shastri questions Virat Kohli's choice of shot against KKR

Meanwhile, Kohli walked out to the pavilion after hitting only 12 runs off 7 balls, during RCB’s win against KKR on Wednesday. While he opened his account by hitting two solid boundaries, Umesh Yadav got the batter's wicket in the third over as it reduced RCB to 17/3. Shastri shed his thoughts on Kohli’s knock of 12 runs and questioned the shot that led to Kohli’s dismissal. Shastri further added that Kohli should have left the ball alone as he got off to a great start and looked like a million dollars on crease during his 10-minute stay.

