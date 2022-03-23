Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Slams BCCI Constitution For 'stupid' Clause

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the BCCI's constitution and its 'conflict of interest' clause after earning a new commentary contract for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. While speaking at a news conference organised by the IPL's official broadcaster, Star Sports, Shastri stated he missed doing commentary in the IPL for the past few seasons before criticising the BCCI's clause. Shastri remarked that he has been unable to commentate in the IPL for the previous few seasons due to a "stupid" conflict of interest clause.

"This is the 15th edition of the IPL. I did the first 11 years and then, thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons," Shastri said in his press conference on Tuesday.

Shastri was unable to perform commentary during his time as Team India's head coach due to a conflict of interest clause imposed by the BCCI's Supreme Court-approved constitution. Before joining the BCCI as the men's national coach in 2017, Shastri was a well-known commentator. Shastri, on the other hand, has returned to commentary after retiring as India's head coach last November. Shastri relinquished his duties as head coach after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup last year, where India failed to qualify for the semis.

Apart from Shastri, Star Sports has also signed former India cricketer and CSK icon Suresh Raina as one of their pundits for IPL 2022. The 15th edition of the cash-rich league will kick off on March 26 with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

List of IPL 2022 Commentators:

IPL 2022 English Commentators for World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, and Kevin Pietersen

IPL 2022 English Commentators for Dugout: Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.

IPL 2022 Hindi Commentators: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina.

IPL 2022 Tamil Commentators: Muthuraman R, RK Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee, and K Srikkanth.

IPL 2022 Kannada Commentators: Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar

IPL 2022 Marathi Commentators: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil

IPL 2022 Malayalam Commentators: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, and C M Deepak.

Image: AP

