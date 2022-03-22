In a significant development, Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the IPL 2022 on Tuesday revealed the list of commentators for the 15th edition of the coveted league. Ace batter Suresh Raina, who went unsold in the mega auction held last month, is set to make his debut with the mic in the forthcoming edition of the tournament. Raina registered himself at a base price of INR 2 crore, however, didn’t find a buyer after being released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The IPL 2022 is also set to witness the return of Ravi Shastri, who’ll be seen wielding the mic after a seven-year hiatus. During his stint as the head coach of the Indian national team, Shastri put a pause for his work as a commentator. Shastri's stint as a commentator is renowned owing to his historic remarks when MS Dhoni struck the six off Nuwan Kulasekara to help India lift the coveted World Cup for the second time in 2011.

Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina to join as IPL 2022 Hindi commentators

Both Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina have been included in the Hindi commentary panel. Anjum Chopra, who is currently in New Zealand for the Women’s World Cup, is one of the few female commentators alongside Veda Krishnamurthy and Snehal Pradhan in the list of IPL 2022 Commentators.

List of IPL 2022 Commentators

IPL 2022 English Commentators for World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, and Kevin Pietersen

IPL 2022 English Commentators for Dugout: Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.

IPL 2022 Hindi Commentators: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina.

IPL 2022 Tamil Commentators: Muthuraman R, RK Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee, and K Srikkanth.

IPL 2022 Kannada Commentators: Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar

IPL 2022 Marathi Commentators: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil

IPL 2022 Malayalam Commentators: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, and C M Deepak.

Image: Instagram/ Sureshraina3/ Ravishastriofficial/ Kevinpietersen