From U-19 Skipper To MI's ₹15.25 Cr Signing: Ishan Kishan Goes From Prodigy To Superstar

On Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made history after being purchased by Mumbai Indians for a record price. Mumbai paid Rs. 15.25 crore for the 23-year-old, making him the second-most expensive Indian player ever to be sold at an IPL auction.

Kishan is also the most expensive player ever purchased by Mumbai Indians in the league's history, as the team had never spent more than Rs. 10 crore on a single-player before.

As Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian buy at the auction, let's take a look at how he went from winning the U-19 World Cup to being picked by an IPL side for over Rs. 15 crore.

From U-19 captain to MI's biggest purchase in IPL history

Kishan first rose to prominence after leading India to the final of the U-19 World Cup in 2016. Kishan was the captain of the side, which also had some big names, including Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. India, unfortunately, lost the final to West Indies.

Although Kishan was not amongst the highest run-getters in the tournament, he played a crucial role as captain by making some impactful decisions on the field.

In the same year, Kishan was selected by Gujarat Lions to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 edition. He was a member of the franchise for two seasons before it was disbanded to make room for the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and Mumbai Indians competed for Kishan's services in the IPL 2018 auction, with the five-time champions finally winning the race by outbidding CSK and RCB with a price tag of Rs. 6.20 crore.

Kishan continued to play for Mumbai for the next three years. He became Mumbai's highest run-getter in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league, scoring 516 runs in 14 matches to help the side win its record 5th title.

Kishan, however, failed to replicate the same form in the following season and was eventually released by Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. On Saturday, Mumbai went all-out at the auction to bring Kishan back into the squad. The franchise paid a whopping sum of Rs. 15.25 crore to acquire the services of the wicketkeeper-batter.

Image: IPL/BCCI