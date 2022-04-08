'Gautam Gambhir's Brain Is Like Chacha Chaudhary': Ex-KKR Batter Lauds LSG Mentor

Former Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Aakash Chopra has hailed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir for his thoughtful decisions which led to LSG earning their third victory of the tournament. LSG earned the win over Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday, which was their third straight win, following their loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their campaign opener. Meanwhile, Chopra took to his Koo account on Friday and shared a video lauding the LSG mentor’s strategic moves.

"Gautam Gambhir's brain is like Chacha Chaudhary, it runs very fast. Sometimes he sends Krunal Pandya up the order and Badoni at other times, sometimes Hooda and he dropped Pandey Ji (Manish Pandey). We had discussed this, that you should drop Pandey Ji and make your bowling stronger, play Krishnappa Gowtham because the opposing team has a lot of lefties,” said in his Youtube video.

A look at Lucknow Super Giants' performance against Delhi Capitals

Coming to the match, DC opener Prithvi Shaw started off proceedings in style and hit 61 runs off 34 balls, while his partner David Warner was dismissed cheaply in his first match of IPL 2022. After a few more wickets fell, skipper Rishabh scored 39* runs off 36 balls by hitting three fours and two sixes. Alongside Rishabh, Sarfaraz Khan also played a knock of 36* runs of 28 balls, with the help of three fours and helped DC score 149 runs in first innings.

On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi returned with the figures of 2/22 in 4 overs, while Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed one wicket by giving away 23 runs in his quota of four overs. Meanwhile, in the second innings, LSG were also off to a flying start in their chase as the opening pair of skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock scored 73 runs for the first-wicket stand. Rahul scored only 24 runs off 25 balls, while de Kock went on to score 80 runs off 52 balls.

Going ahead, LSG lost Evin Lewis and Deepak Hooda cheaply, but Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni made sure LSG win the match. Pandya remained unbeaten on 19 runs off 14 balls with a help of a six, whereas Ayush hit 10 runs off three balls after hitting a four and six. At the same time, Quinton de Kock became the player of the match for his effort.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI